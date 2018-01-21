Click for Your $6 Admission Coupon!
Home 2018-01-21T19:16:55+00:00

See All That’s New From America, Europe and Asia



Click HERE to See What’s New at the Show!

 Don’t miss 3 days with your riding buddies at the biggest and best indoor show in the Mid-Atlantic

February 9 – 11, 2018 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.

This Years New Models

Top foreign and domestic brands under one roof

Aftermarket Upgrade Area

Latest performance, appearance and safety products

Bike Competition Show

East Coast’s Largest & Most Prestigious 

Travel, Touring & Adventure

Meet Top Adventure Riders

About the Timonium Motorcycle Show

Admission

At The Gate
Adults: $18.00
Children (10-15 yrs.): $5.00
Under 10 yrs: FREE!

Avoid The Lines!
$8 OFF Admission Tickets can be purchased at Pete’s Cycles, Fullerton, Bel Air or Severna Park locations, Bob’s BMW in Columbia and the Harley Davidson Store on Pulaski Highway in White Marsh.

Show Dates

Feb. 9 – 11, 2018

Hours and Directions

Fri.-Sat. 10am-8pm
Sun. 10am-6pm

CLICK HERE TO GET DRIVING DIRECTIONS.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FLOORPLAN

Get Show Updates in Your Email

And you’ll get a $6 admission coupon before the show. Don’t worry, no spam.